Miranda Lambert Accepting Scholarship Applications

February 22, 2017 6:06 AM By Chuck Edwards

Miranda Lambert is accepting applications for her Second annual Women Creators Scholarship, which is given to a female student studying songwriting at Nashville’s Belmont University.

She says, “To be able to assist women in a meaningful way means the world to me.”

The scholarship is funded by Miranda’s tour rehearsal show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago last month.

Candidates must complete an online application and submit an original song. A Curb College selection committee will review the applications and a group of finalists will be sent to Miranda review.

