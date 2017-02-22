Luke Bryan & Family Mourn the Death of His Infant Niece

This is so heartbreaking. Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline received devastating news yesterday. ( Feb. 21) The country singer’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, tragically died after contracting an infection a couple of days ago. Baby Sadie Brett was the daughter of Caroline’s sister, Ellen Boyer.

Ellen shared on Facebook that her daughter was battling some health issues, including heart problems. This past Sunday night, she revealed Sadie had an infection and on Monday asked for prayers because her daughter’s condition “declined overnight.” Look at this sweet baby.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Luke Bryan, his wife Caroline and the rest of the family for their heartbreaking loss.