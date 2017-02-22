Little Big Town Excited For New Album And Working With Taylor Swift

February 22, 2017 9:19 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Little Big Town joined Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald this morning to talk about their new album, The Breaker, which comes out Friday.

The first single, Better Man, is the groups third #1 song. Written by Taylor Swift, Jimi Westbrook says, “That chorus, the first time I heard it I was like WOW! What a hooky chorus. It’s such a great country melody too.”

Rachael also talked with Karen Fairchild about her clothing line, Fairchild. Karen sent Rachael a beautiful shawl and she loved it so much, she bought one for her friend Renee!

