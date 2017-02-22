How Exactly Does Eric Church Identify Scalped Tickets?

As we previously told you, Eric Church canceled 25,000 tickets to his “Holding My Own Tour” after he determined they were purchased by scalpers. So, how exactly was he able to identify the tickets that were sold fraudulently?

“It’s not easy. It’s time consuming and labor intensive to comb through nearly one million tickets,” Fielding Logan, one of Church’s managers at Q Prime South, says. “Yet, Eric is leading the charge, and our team is combatting these vultures, one cancellation at a time.”

Logan tells “Billboard” that Eric has a team of employees and interns, who look for patterns like multiple purchases on the same credit card or out-of-state ticket buys. “Occasionally we catch someone who we thought was a scalper, but turned out to be a dedicated fan,” Logan says, explaining that they then ask the fan to pick up the ticket at will-call with identification.”