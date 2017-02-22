Faster Horses Festival 2017: Pre-sale Ticket Information

By: Jon Corrigan
Faster Horses Festival returns to Brooklyn, MI for its fifth anniversary year with a star-studded lineup.
Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more will descend on the Michigan International Speedway for the “Party of the Summer” on July 21-23.
Passes for the three-day, two-stage camping festival will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.
The ticket pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, through midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26. Use password FHFYCD.
This year’s heavy-hitting lineup will include:
• Dierks Bentley
• Luke Bryan
• Miranda Lambert
• Brett Eldredge
• Darius Rucker
• Cole Swindell
• Maddie & Tae
• Craig Campbell
• Lauren Alaina
• Dan + Shay
• Michael Ray
• Old Dominion
• Jon Pardi
• Charlie Daniels Band
• Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
• High Valley
• Randy Rogers Band