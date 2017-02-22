Faster Horses Festival 2017: Pre-sale Ticket Information

By: Jon Corrigan

Faster Horses Festival returns to Brooklyn, MI for its fifth anniversary year with a star-studded lineup.

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more will descend on the Michigan International Speedway for the “Party of the Summer” on July 21-23.

Passes for the three-day, two-stage camping festival will go on sale on Monday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. ET at fasterhorsesfestival.com.

The ticket pre-sale runs from 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, through midnight on Sunday, Feb. 26. Use password FHFYCD.

This year’s heavy-hitting lineup will include:

• Dierks Bentley

• Luke Bryan

• Miranda Lambert

• Brett Eldredge

• Darius Rucker

• Cole Swindell

• Maddie & Tae

• Craig Campbell

• Lauren Alaina

• Dan + Shay

• Michael Ray

• Old Dominion

• Jon Pardi

• Charlie Daniels Band

• Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots

• High Valley

• Randy Rogers Band