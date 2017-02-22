Drake White Goes ‘Live At 35’ During Southwest Flight

February 22, 2017 6:56 AM By Steve Grunwald

“Live In The Vineyard” continues their partnership with Southwest airlines in treating customers to surprise  concerts at 35,000 feet in the sky, as part of the Live at 35 concert series. On Monday (February 20th), Drake White took the mic in the sky to entertain travelers with some live music, including his latest single, “Makin’ Me Look Good Again.” The plane was en route from Dallas’ Love Field to Nashville International Airport. After safely landing in Music City, Drake performed an intimate acoustic set for a small group seated on the legendary Ryman Auditorium Stage, hosted by Southwest and LITV.

Drake said, “Sometimes I think about all the cool places that I have been fortunate enough to play and this may top them all. I am so thankful for the people I have met and the opportunities that I am given and playing for a flight full of lovely folks is a cherry on top of an already awesome start to 2017.”

