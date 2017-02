By: Jon CorriganĀ

Gwen Stefani did nothing but praise boyfriend Blake Shelton during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Tuesday.

The pop singer used a number of adjectives – such as sparkly, happy and amazing – to describe her feelings for Blake, and we’re just worried if he sees this, his head may never deflate.

Alongside Blake, Gwen will return as judge on season 12 The Voice, which premieres Feb. 27 on NBC.