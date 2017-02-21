Weird or Wise?: Woman Marries Herself

Lynne Gollogly is done looking for love. Instead, the 39-year-old is getting married to herself…sort of. The English woman is throwing herself a wedding themed 40th birthday party, complete with a gown and bouquet.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do, and because ‘Mr. Right’ hasn’t turned up yet – I’m just going to go a head and get married without him,“ Lynne, who was engaged before, explains. “My family and friends know full well that I’m bonkers though, so this hasn’t come as a shock to them.”

According the invite, guests are asked to wear their wedding best, even if that means their own wedding dress. As she puts it, “I expect more than one bride at this wedding.” The only gift she wants? Hugs and plenty of dancing.