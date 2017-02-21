Thomas Rhett: Fatherhood is ‘Already Starting to Creep Into My Songwriting’

By: Jon Corrigan

For Thomas Rhett, finding inspiration as a songwriter has always come easy.

“Writing love songs comes naturally to me,” Rhett tells People magazine. “It’s easy to write about my wife Lauren [Akins] because she is pretty amazing.”

But now, with Lauren pregnant with a baby girl and a pending adoption of a child from Africa, the singer has two new creative influences.

“Having two kids is already starting to creep into my songwriting,” says the 26-year-old country star. “I just recorded a song for the new record that goes back in time from being 15 years old and knowing Lauren, to signing a record deal, to getting married, and then about to have two children that are under two years old.”

We're so happy to announce that we are pregnant & in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy! 😜 pic.twitter.com/Yhi088mPmy — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) February 15, 2017

After having trouble conceiving, Akins explained to People how she and Rhett made the decision to stop trying to get pregnant last year and instead move forward with their plans to adopt. But a December trip to Tanzania revealed other plans. “I was convinced it was food poisoning,” she said when she couldn’t shake feeling nauseous.

As a nurse, Akins has volunteered in many third world countries and based on her experiences across the globe, the couple has long talked about adopting.