Thomas Rhett Excited For His Tour Openers

Thomas Rhett is set to kick off his headlining “Hometown Team” tour on Thursday in Saginaw, Michigan, and he’s excited that Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson will be joining him on the road.

Thomas says that Kelsea isn’t only a great performer and entertainer, but she’s “one of the most likable people that you could be around.”

He’s also excited to have “fresh faces” like Ryan and Russell out there so people can get a chance to hear them and get to know them. Thomas notes, “I was that person one time and I remember the people that gave me a chance. “