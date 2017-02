During a recent stop on her Hero┬átour, Maren Morris┬ábecame a bit overwhelmed when fans sang back her debut hit “My Church.” The typically laid-back Grammy winner showed a different side of herself, shedding a few tears on stage.

We will see Maren on June 16th when she joins Chris Janson and Ryan Follese on Sam Hunt‘s 15 in a 30 Tour at DTE Energy Music Theater.