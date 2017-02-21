Lauren Alaina is a Must-See at Faster Horses Festival this Summer [VIDEO]

Lauren Alaina was a showstopper at our Ten Man Jam last week! Her bubbly personality on and off the stage were electrifying! I talked to a lot of fans at the Ten Man Jam who loved her performance and now they’re HOOKED on her! Welcome to the Lauren Alaina party y’all! Catch our backstage interview below.

Her song ‘Road Less Traveled’ just hit #8 and she shared this to show us how excited she was! Get ready to see Lauren at Faster Horses! Win your FREE 3 day passes before they go on sale 2/27 with WYCD all week plus qualify for our grand prize…. a free campsite!

This is how I feel about my first top ten song. #roadlesstraveled is NUMBER 8!!!!! Oh. My. Heart. Thank you country radio. Let's keep going. pic.twitter.com/uy0S7Vi5ST — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) February 20, 2017

here we are backstage at the Ten Man Jam. I could talk to her all day! We chatted about her new album, Road Less Traveled, her eating disorder, her BIG summer tour and I asked that silly Scotty McCreery question I had to revisit and more. Check it out!

After our interview in true country style, we did a shot of whiskey together and took this awesome selfie!!