This past Sunday, the Flint water crisis was in the spotlight again. This time as the punchline of a joke on Family Guy.

In the episode, Stewie Griffin was trying to make his grandfather, Carter Pewterschmidt blind by spraying a brown colored water in his eyes. When Brian Griffin asks what is in the bottle, Stewie replies, “It’s just tap water from Flint Michigan.”

After the joke, it cuts to Stewie hitting a sign reading, “Things Stewie Can’t Say,” realizing the joke is a touchy subject.