Eric Church Cancels 25,000 Plus Tickets Bought By Scalpers

Eric Church continues to battle scalpers to help his fans get their hands on tickets to his shows. The singer just canceled more than 25,000 tickets to his upcoming spring tour that he determined were purchased by scalpers and not by true fans.

“They buy thousands of tickets across the U.S., not just mine, and they end up making a fortune,” Eric said. “They use fake credit cards, fake IDs. All of this is fraud.”

Eric had previously canceled tickets to other shows, but this is the largest amount he’s tackled to date. “We’re getting better at identifying who the scalpers are,” he says. “Every artist can do this, but some of them don’t. Some of them don’t feel the way I feel or are as passionate.”

The newly-released tickets are set to go on sale today at noon local time. In addition, more tickets for his shows in Washington and Oregon will go on sale on February 27th.