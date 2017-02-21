“Cookies For A Cause” Program Donates To Military And Local Heroes

February 21, 2017 9:56 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

This is the 100th anniversary of Girl Scouts selling their delicious cookies and to mark the occasion, the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council in Charlotte, North Carolina is running a donation program called Cookies for a Cause. Cookie buyers can choose service organizations, military members, hometown heroes and local nonprofits to send cookies to.

Cookies for a Cause is an expansion of the Cookies for the Troops program, which sent the tasty treats to members of the military and military charities. And you have until March 10 to place your orders for cookies.

“For decades, Girl Scouts have been in our local communities not only selling cookies but building relationships with hometown heroes, nonprofits and others,” says Angela Woods, CEO of the Hornets’ Nest Council. “These girls are pillars of the community, and the Cookies for a Cause program is a testament to their passion for giving back.”

For more information on how to join, volunteer, or donate to Girl Scouts, click here.

