Chase Bryant Surprises Inspiring Fan

Chase Bryant just proved how important his fans really are to him. Before a show in Philadelphia, the singer met fan Erin, who had suffered a brain aneurysm, and decided to make her day really special.

Not only did Chase leave Erin tickets to his show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he also gave her a private concert during a meet and greet, and then gifted her with an autographed guitar.

“I was very inspired by your story,” Chase told Erin. “My brother had stage 4 leukemia and I almost lost my brother, so your story is absolutely incredible.” Needless to say, Erin had a pretty awesome time. “I’m dying a little,” she said with a laugh. “This is one of the greatest days ever.”