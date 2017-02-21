Alex Trebek Reading Rap Lyrics on ‘Jeopardy!’ is Oddly Satisfying

February 21, 2017 10:32 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Alex Trebek is truly a gem.

Whether the 76-year-old Jeopardy! host is calling contestants “losers ” for their taste in music (remember that?) or, in this case, spitting rap lyrics, the 37-year-veteran can do it all.

But let’s circle back to the rapping.

For a category titled “Let’s Rap, Kids!,” Trebek rapped (well, read) the lyrics to songs by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Desiigner and Kanye West.

When the contestants finally exhausted the category, Trebek quipped, “I was just getting into this rap thing. I’m not too good at it but I was getting into it.”

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live