Want to Feel Old? These Songs Turn 20 Years Old in 2017

By: Jon Corrigan

As I get older, I find that feeling nostalgic becomes an every-so-often occurrence. The realization of time passing can be a hard pill to swallow, yet it’s still enjoyable to look back on years gone by.

And if there’s one thing that – for the lack of a better term – hits you in the nostalgia-feels, it’s music.

These songs turn 20 years old in 2017:

Backstreet Boys – “As Long As You Love Me”

Celine Dion – “My Heart Will Go On”

Toni Braxton – “Un-Break My Heart”

R. Kelly – “I Believe I Can Fly”

Puff Daddy feat. Faith Evans – “I’ll Be Missing You”

LeAnn Rimes – “How Do I Live”

Natalie Imbruglia – “Torn”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “It’s Your Love”

Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life”

Spice Girls – “Spice Up Your Life”

Aqua – “Barbie Girl”

Spice Girls – “Wannabe”

Usher – “You Make Me”

Sixpence None The Richer – “Kiss Me”

Hanson – “MMMbop”

Foo Fighters – “Everlong”

Backstreet Boys – “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”

The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”