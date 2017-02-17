Want to Feel Old? These Songs Turn 20 Years Old in 2017

By: Jon Corrigan
As I get older, I find that feeling nostalgic becomes an every-so-often occurrence. The realization of time passing can be a hard pill to swallow, yet it’s still enjoyable to look back on years gone by.
And if there’s one thing that – for the lack of a better term – hits you in the nostalgia-feels, it’s music.
These songs turn 20 years old in 2017:
Backstreet Boys – “As Long As You Love Me”
Celine Dion – “My Heart Will Go On”
Toni Braxton – “Un-Break My Heart”
R. Kelly – “I Believe I Can Fly”
Puff Daddy feat. Faith Evans – “I’ll Be Missing You”
LeAnn Rimes – “How Do I Live”
Natalie Imbruglia – “Torn”
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “It’s Your Love”
Third Eye Blind – “Semi-Charmed Life”
Spice Girls – “Spice Up Your Life”
Aqua – “Barbie Girl”
Spice Girls – “Wannabe”
Usher – “You Make Me”
Sixpence None The Richer – “Kiss Me”
Hanson – “MMMbop”
Foo Fighters – “Everlong”
Backstreet Boys – “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”
The Verve – “Bitter Sweet Symphony”