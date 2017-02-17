Say Goodbye To The Thimble From Monopoly

February 17, 2017 7:03 AM By Chuck Edwards

Get ready to say goodbye to the thimble. Voters have chosen to nix that piece from Monopoly in order to make room for a new game piece in the next generation of the board game.

The thimble has been an option in Monopoly since 1935 but Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the game.

Winners will be announced March 19th, and will be included in games beginning this August, but not everyone is happy with the decision to get rid of the iconic piece.

