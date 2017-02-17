Lauren Alaina Learns Of ACM Nominations At Detroit Metro Airport

Fresh off an amazing night at the Ten Man Jam, Lauren Alaina was stunned and thrilled yesterday when news of her very first ACM Awards nomination reached her. The singer was traveling at the time she learned she is up for New Female Vocalist of the Year.

She said, “I honestly cannot believe I am nominated for New Female Vocalist. I don’t even know what to say. I’ve been waiting I guess five years for a nomination at the ACMs and I am so excited and so thankful and so humbled by the industry voting for me to get into this category. It means so much to me, and I found out in the Detroit airport while I was eating breakfast and I was really keeping it together until I Facetimed my dad to tell him and then I lost it and have cried for the last 10 minutes and then have gotten it together enough to talk about it again.”

Lauren has her first Top 10 hit this week with “Road Less Traveled,” the title track of her new album which was released last month. She continues on the Love Unleashed tour with headliner Martina McBride.