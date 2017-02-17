Kristian Bush Releases Lyric Video For New Song

February 17, 2017 7:13 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Sugarland’s Kristian Bush’s has just released a new lyric video for his latest single “Sing Along,” which was filmed in downtown Nashville.

Bush tells “Billboard” magazine that he feels a personal connection to the song. “Not only does it do what it is asking you to do in singing along with the song,” he says, “but it also reaches out to somebody that I was in a relationship with that I made a terrible mistake with.”

He notes, “It’s not as much of an apology as it is a ‘Please Remember’ message that what we had was great. I hope the song gets stuck in her head, and makes her remember how good we were.”

