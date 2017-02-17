‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s Son is a Spitting Image of His Late Father

February 17, 2017 12:07 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Steve Irwin, the beloved Australian animal enthusiast, nicknamed “The Crocodile Hunter,” has been gone over a decade, but his legacy lives on through his two children: 18-year-old Bindi and 13-year-old Robert.

Robert made his debut on the Tonight Show Thursday night, showing host Jimmy Fallon a medley of exotic animals, including a dwarf crocodile, a screaming armadillo, a huge snake named “Lady” and two super-chill sloths.

The 13-year-old made mention of his late father’s Tonight Show appearance some years back, noting, “It’s really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps; it’s really great.”

Bindi shared a heartwarming side-by-side picture on Instagram, writing, “You are more and more like Dad every day.”

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Runaway June Performing at Coyote Joe's FridayRunaway June is double-dipping in Detroit this week.
Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.

Listen Live