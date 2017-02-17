Alison Krauss Releases New Album “Windy City” [Video]

February 17, 2017 10:32 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Alison Krauss, Cracker Barrel, New Music, Windy City

The 27-time Grammy Award winning singer, Alison Krauss released her new album “Windy City”  today! There’s also an exclusive version available at Cracker Barrel.  Here she is performing “Losing You” as part of Cracker Barrel’s  Warehouse Session.  Take a listen.

 

At the Ten Man Jam I had a chance to interview Runaway June and asked the girls who they would love to work with on their new album.  Naomi was quick to say the beautiful Allison Kraus.  I can totally hear her beautiful voice with Runaway June!

Coming up on Monday night catch Allison Kraus performing on the Late Show with Stephan Colbert on CBS.

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Runaway June Performing at Coyote Joe's FridayRunaway June is double-dipping in Detroit this week.
Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.

Listen Live