Alison Krauss Releases New Album “Windy City” [Video]

The 27-time Grammy Award winning singer, Alison Krauss released her new album “Windy City” today! There’s also an exclusive version available at Cracker Barrel. Here she is performing “Losing You” as part of Cracker Barrel’s Warehouse Session. Take a listen.

At the Ten Man Jam I had a chance to interview Runaway June and asked the girls who they would love to work with on their new album. Naomi was quick to say the beautiful Allison Kraus. I can totally hear her beautiful voice with Runaway June!

Coming up on Monday night catch Allison Kraus performing on the Late Show with Stephan Colbert on CBS.