The National Grocers Association Has Named The Best Bagger In The Country

February 16, 2017 5:52 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Did you know as long as you go grocery shopping and bag your own groceries, you’ve been training for a $10-thousand prize? Each year, the National Grocers Association names the best grocery bagger in the country and this year, 23-year-old Brady Long took home the title and the cash.

Long, an accounting student at the University of Akron, works at Buehler’s Fresh Foods so he does have experience. But when he first went to the national convention last year, he didn’t even place in the bagging competition. This year, he was more confident and had a two-prong plan: “go fast” and be “accurate.”

Judges look at speed of bagging, proper bag-building technique, weight distribution in the bag, as well as style, attitude and appearance. After winning the big prize, Long said he’s going to use the $10K to buy a new car.

