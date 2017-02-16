Man Accidentally Donates A Shirt With $8K In The Pocket

February 16, 2017 4:48 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Bob Hoffmann is a good guy. He had been secretly saving up $10-thousand to take his wife on their dream vacation to Italy. When he had $8-thousand, a family member hit hard times and Bob decided to give them the cash. He took the money out of the bank and stashed it in an envelope inside one of his shirt pockets and hung the shirt in the closet.

Then, his wife Linda was going through clothes to donate to their Placentia, California Goodwill. Bob went in to the closet and grabbed a bunch of shirts to give, including the orange one with the envelope of cash inside. It took him two days to realize what happened.

The Hoffman’s then sped to Goodwill and explained the situation. After a day of searching, the shirt, and cash, were found in a bin of other men’s shirts. In return for their handwork and honesty, Linda is throwing a $400 pizza party for the Goodwill staff.

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Runaway June Performing at Coyote Joe's FridayRunaway June is double-dipping in Detroit this week.
Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.

Listen Live