Man Accidentally Donates A Shirt With $8K In The Pocket

Bob Hoffmann is a good guy. He had been secretly saving up $10-thousand to take his wife on their dream vacation to Italy. When he had $8-thousand, a family member hit hard times and Bob decided to give them the cash. He took the money out of the bank and stashed it in an envelope inside one of his shirt pockets and hung the shirt in the closet.

Then, his wife Linda was going through clothes to donate to their Placentia, California Goodwill. Bob went in to the closet and grabbed a bunch of shirts to give, including the orange one with the envelope of cash inside. It took him two days to realize what happened.

The Hoffman’s then sped to Goodwill and explained the situation. After a day of searching, the shirt, and cash, were found in a bin of other men’s shirts. In return for their handwork and honesty, Linda is throwing a $400 pizza party for the Goodwill staff.