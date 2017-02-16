Lady Antebellum Very Excited To Tour With Kelsea Ballerini And Brett Young

February 16, 2017 6:21 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

The members of Lady Antebellum are looking forward to hitting the road this year on their You Look Good World tour, with more than 65 shows planned in six countries. The trek features special guest Kelsea Ballerini, and as Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley tell us, they feel lucky to be joined by this “rock star.” “I feel like we won the lottery. We’ve had a chance to tour with some really incredible artists, and this year is going to be incredible! One of my best friends in the whole world – Kelsea Ballerini – and just being able to play some shows with her last year and also to see her career just take off like a rocket since honestly her first single came out. It’s gonna be a great night. She brings a real exciting energy and . . . (Charles) She upped it. It’s been really to watch her as a performer become such a rock star too.”

The You Look Good tour, which also features Brett Young, kicks off  May 26th in Bakersfield, California.

Lady A is in New York City this morning (Thursday, February 16th) to announce the nominees for this year’s ACM Awards. The reveals will be made during the 8 a.m. hour of CBS This Morning. The 52nd annual ACM Awards will be held on April 2nd in Las Vegas.

