By: Jon CorriganĀ

Former American Idol finalist and country singer Josh Gracin is coming to Coyote Joe’s this February!

The Michigan-native will perform at the Shelby Township venue on Friday, Feb. 24.

Tickets are $10 in advance on Coyote Joe’s website.

Doors open at 7 p.m. the night of the show. Gracin will perform at 10 p.m.

You must be 21 years or older to attend.