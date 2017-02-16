Gwen Stefani Says One of Blake Shelton’s Fears is ‘Almost a Deal Breaker’

By: Jon Corrigan

Blake Shelton is a very sheltered individual.

Not only had the singer not tried sushi until last year when Jimmy Fallon forced him to, but until recently, the man was a Disneyland virgin.

Gwen Stefani explained to Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday that her and Shelton visited the “Happiest Place on Earth” in October for their one-year anniversary.

“He’d never been to Disneyland!” Stefani said. “I was like, ‘Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?’ I was nervous—because for me, obviously, I go anywhere. Like, I know I’m going to get hounded for pictures or whatever, but I don’t mind. For him, he’s not used to that. Like I said, he’s in the woods most of the time.”

The couple visited both Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure, enjoying a number of attractions, including Alice in Wonderland, It’s a Small World (a personal favorite of Fallon’s) and Matterhorn Bobsleds.

When Fallon asked if they rode Space Mountain, Stefani revealed that Shelton doesn’t mess with roller coasters.

“That was almost a deal breaker for me,” Stefani explained. “He doesn’t fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn,”

“He did that one,” she continued, “but he barely fit inside the little thing his knees were up like this.”