BREAKING NEWS: ACM Nominations Revealed

This morning, Lady Antebellum announced the nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards! Leading the pack with 7 nominations is Keith Urban! Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris each have six nods, Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw each have five, with Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton having three nominations each.

The awards take place April 2nd from Las Vegas on CBS!

Here is the full list of nominees

Entertainer: Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban.

Male Vocalist: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban.

Female Vocalist: Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood.

Vocal Duo: Big & Rich, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Maddie & Tae.

Vocal Group: Eli Young Band, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts.

New Male: Kane Brown, Chris Janson, Chris Lane, Jon Pardi, Brett Young.

New Female: Lauren Alaina, Cam, Brandy Clark, Maren Morris.

New Vocal Duo/Group: A Thousand Horses, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, LoCash, Maddie & Tae.

Album: Black, Dierks Bentley; Dig Your Roots, Florida Georgia Line; Hero, Maren Morris; Ripcord, Keith Urban; The Weight Of These Wings, Miranda Lambert.

Single: “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban; “H.O.L.Y.” Florida Georgia Line; “Humble And Kind,” Tim McGraw; “My Church,” Maren Morris; “Vice,” Miranda Lambert.

Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban; “Die A Happy Man,” Thomas Rhett; “Humble And Kind,” Tim McGraw; “Kill A Word,” Eric Church f/Rhiannon Giddens; “Tennessee Whiskey,” Chris Stapleton; “Vice,” Miranda Lambert.

Video: “Fire Away,” Chris Stapleton; “Forever Country,” Various Artists; “Humble And Kind,” Tim McGraw; “Peter Pan,” Kelsea Ballerini, “Vice,” Miranda Lambert.

Songwriter: Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna.

Vocal Event: “Different For Girls,” Dierks Bentley f/Elle King; “Forever Country,” Various Artists; “May We All,” Florida Georgia Line f/Tim McGraw; “Setting The World On Fire,” Kenny Chesney f/P!nk; “Think Of You,” Chris Young f/Cassadee Pope.