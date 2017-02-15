Brett Young Shares Excitment For His Debut Album

Brett Young‘s self-titled debut album, Brett Young is out now and he couldn’t be more excited. His debut single, Sleep Without You went to #1 and now his new single, In Case You Didn’t Know, is climbing. The song, co-written by Trent Tomlinson, came to be after Trent and Brett spent time during a writing session. “I’m not sure how we got on the topic, but we started talking about his childhood and a cool story came out about how his mom, no matter what, before he left the house that (he knew) she loved him.”