This Map Shows Every State’s Favorite Romantic-Comedy

February 14, 2017 9:55 AM By Jon Corrigan

With today being Valentine’s Day, a map showing every state’s favorite romantic comedy seems oddly fitting in our pop culture-driven society.

So, which love stories resonate most around the U.S.? Overwhelmingly, Pretty in Pink outshines other popular titles like Pretty Woman and About A Boy.

While Washington was really original, picking Sleepless in Seattle as their favorite love flick, Michiganders displayed our crude side, selecting The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

For more, visit cabletv.com.

