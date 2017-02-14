Lauren Alaina Inspired By Luke Bryan

February 14, 2017 11:31 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Lauren Alaina

As you likely recall, Lauren Alaina is spending her summer opening for Luke Bryan on his “Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour” and she’s looking forward to being on the road with Luke.

Lauren says Luke has been “really supportive” of her, noting that he’s “somebody that I really felt like cared about me.” Lauren adds that Luke is such a “humble” guy and she finds that to be an inspiration. She adds, “I want people to think of me the way I think of him.”

Luke’s “Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour,” with Lauren and Brett Eldredge, kicks off May 5th in Nashville. Click here for a complete list of tour dates.

