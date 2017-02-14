Carrie Underwood Planning A Little Break

February 14, 2017 6:36 AM By Rachael Hunter

Carrie Underwood fans may not be too happy to hear that she’s planning to take some time off. While walking the red carpet at the GRAMMY Awards, Carrie revealed that she’s taking a little break from music as she waits for inspiration to strike.

“I’m nervous because I want whatever I do next to be amazing, so I’m kind of taking a little break right now and being a mom and being a wife and going to see some hockey games to see my husband play,” Carrie says. “I’m kind of waiting for lightning to strike and go: ‘Okay, it’s time to get creative and work on new music!’”

As for hockey, it seems Carrie really gets into it when she watches her hubby play. Carrie notes, “I’m screaming at the TV, or if I’m there I’m screaming and yelling at the refs. It’s good. I’m in it!”

