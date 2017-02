By: Jon CorriganĀ

Burger King is making sure adults in Israel are “having it their way” this Valentine’s Day, offering an “Adult Meal” that comes with a different kind of toy.

The fast-food chains adults-only combo meal includes two Whoppers, two sets of fries two beers and a “romantic adult toy.”

The meal will only be offered on Feb. 14 at Burger King locations in Israel from 6 p.m. to closing time.