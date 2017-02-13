Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Like To Scare Their Daughter’s Dates

Any man who tries to date one of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughters should probably be a little worried. In case you missed it, during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Tim joked about how he likes to treat his daughter’s dates.

Tim shares that during a recent winter formal he made sure to have his sledgehammer over his shoulder in order to get some “respect.” And while you may think Faith would have had an issue with that, she admits once the kids started dating she was all for it. She noted, “whatever you have to do, do it.” Check out Tim and Faith’s interview here.