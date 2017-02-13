Maren Morris And Sturgill Simpson Win Big At The GRAMMYS

The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards are in the books, with Sturgill Simpson landing the big prize of Best Country Album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.” Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” took home Best Country Song for writer Lori McKenna, and Dolly Parton and Pentatonix nabbed Best Country Duo/Group performance for their collaboration on Dolly’s classic “Jolene.”

Meanwhile, Maren Morris also took home her first GRAMMY, nabbing Best Country Solo Performance for “My Church” and the late Joey Feek was also recognized, with Joey + Rory’s album “Hymns” earning the honor of Best Roots Gospel Album.

Overall, Adele walked away the big winner, sweeping all the awards she was nominated for, including the major categories Album of the Year for “25,” and Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Hello.” In the other major category of the night, Chance the Rapper beat out both Maren and Kelsea Ballerini to take home the Best New Artist Award.

In terms of numbers, the late David Bowie matched Adele’s haul, winning all five awards for which he was nominated, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for the track “Blackstar,” and Best Alternative Music Album for his final album of the same name, all of which marked the late singer’s first musical GRAMMY wins.

Host James Corden was a very affable host, and kept things moving nicely. His best bit, not surprising, was a Carpool Karaoke segment from the audience. James, wearing a fake car cut out, got J.Lo, Neil Diamond, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more into the car and had them, and the entire Staples Center, singing Diamond’s classic “Sweet Caroline.”

was a very affable host, and kept things moving nicely. His best bit, not surprising, was a Carpool Karaoke segment from the audience. James, wearing a fake car cut out, got Tim McGraw, and more into the car and had them, and the entire Staples Center, singing Diamond’s classic “Sweet Caroline.” There was also at least one outrageous, and pants-less, moment during the telecast. Twenty One Pilots accepted their award for Best Pop/Duo performance in their underwear, because one day years ago they vowed that if they ever won a GRAMMY they’d accept in their undies. “So, not only is this amazing, but I want everyone who is watching at home to know that you could be next,” Tyler Joseph said. “Because anyone, from anywhere, can do anything!”

Last night’s show was chock-full of stand-out performances. Among them:

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood performed their collaboration “The Fighter,” after a pretty funny intro from a blinged out John Travolta.

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham shared the stage for a unique mash-up of Graham’s “7 Years” and Kelsea’s “Peter Pan.”

Little Big Town introduced Katy Perry by performing Katy’s “Teenage Dream.” When Katy finally got to the stage she treated the crowd to her new hit “Chained to the Rhythm” with Skip Marley. Her performance was also political, with Katy wearing an armband that read “resist,” and ended with her standing in front of a projection of the U.S. Constitution, which got the audience on their feet.

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys joined forces for the song “Once,” which showed that country can have some soul and vice versa.

Sturgill Simpson was joined by the late Sharon Jones’ Dap Kings horn section for a performance of “All Around You.”

The show also featured a tribute to the Bee Gees and a celebration of the 40 th anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever,” with Demi Lovato kicking things off with “Stayin’ Alive,” followed by Tori Kelly doing “Tragedy,” Little Big Town performing “How Deep Is Your Love” and Andra Day performing “Night Fever.”

and a celebration of the 40 anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever,” with kicking things off with “Stayin’ Alive,” followed by doing “Tragedy,” Little Big Town performing “How Deep Is Your Love” and performing “Night Fever.” Before the show started, Drake White was awarded the CBS GRAMMY Artist of Tomorrow! He was nominated by the Zac Brown Band.

Hillary Scott and The Scott Family won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian Album