Kip Moore Drops New Single “More Girls Like You”

February 13, 2017 1:51 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Kip Moore just released a new song, “More Girls Like You,” which will be featured on his upcoming third album.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO HERE — http://vevo.ly/cBnoh0

Kip tells “Entertainment Weekly” that his upcoming album has “more of a happy feel” than his previous records. “There are a couple heart-wrenching lyrics that I have with really happy grooves, which is kind of like the old Motown juke,” he says. “ Even when it’s heart-wrenching, you might be fooled when you’re singing it to thinking you’re singing something happy.”

Kip is now back from an extended break where he relaxed in Hawaii, and while he may have been at “total peace” he just couldn’t stay away. “ I love what I do. I love to write a song and perform and hear people singing it in different countries,” he says. “That’s an amazing feeling.”

Kip’s yet-to-be-titled record is expected out this summer.

