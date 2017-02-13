Watch Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood in ‘The Fighter’

By Amanda Wicks

Fresh off their duet at the GRAMMYs last night (February 12th), Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood released the music video for their collaboration, “The Fighter.”

The video focuses, in part, on Urban and Underwood in a warehouse-like space reminiscent of a boxing ring. Surrounded by overhead lights that flash and shimmer as they “battle” back and forth between verse and chorus, the pair jump, twirl and energetically engage one another.

Elsewhere, a young woman dressed in workout clothes walks through an industrial district at night but stops under an overpass to dance. The choreography incorporates boxing moves so her dancing exhibits equal parts grace and strength.

“The Fighter” appears on Urban’s 2016 album Ripcord.

