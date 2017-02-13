Cassadee Pope’s Engaged

February 13, 2017 8:43 AM By Chuck Edwards

Cassadee Pope is off the market. The singer announced Friday that she’s gotten engaged to boyfriend Rian Dawson, the drummer for All Time Low.

Cassadee shared the news with a picture of her kissing her beau, while showing off her ring and the caption, “WE’RE ENGAGED” with three heart emojis. Rian later posted the same photo, writing, “The love of my life is now OFFICIALLY the love of my life. Never been happier. :)”

The pair has been dating for seven years and met when Cassadee was in the band Hey Monday.

