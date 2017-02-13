Brett Eldredge Goes To His ‘Best Buddies’ Prom After Getting Social Media Invite

Brett Eldredge just proved that he’s a standup guy. Last month, Best Buddies Tennessee, an organization that provides opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, used social media to invite Brett to their annual prom, and guess what – it worked.

Matt from Best Buddies posted the video invite to Brett, and although Brett was in New York on Friday he hopped on a plane to be at the event. “How could I pass up a chance to hang with my buddies at PROM!? Im on an airplane now but maybe I’ll see ya soon bud,” he wrote on Twitter.

Brett later shared Snapchat video from inside the prom, and even spent time with Matt and his date at the bash.