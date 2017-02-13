Adele Restarts GRAMMY Tribute to George Michael After Shaky Start

By: Jon Corrigan

For the second year in a row, Adele stumbled through her moment on the GRAMMY stage, this time stopping and restarting her tribute to the late George Michael.

“I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” she said after halting her performance of Michael’s “Fast Love” because of an off-key start, also swearing on live TV.

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him" — Adele stops, and restarts her #GRAMMYs tribute to George Michael pic.twitter.com/76MRQHwe5Y — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

However the singer rebounded strong, nailing the second go-round of the tribute.

“I really do apologize for swearing,” Adele said later as she accepted the award for song of the year, adding, “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”