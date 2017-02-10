Thomas Rhett Humbled By GRAMMY Nominations

Thomas Rhett is very excited to attend Sunday night’s (February 12th) Grammy Awards to find out if he’s taking home a coveted award for Best Country Song for his chart-topping hit “Die A Happy Man.” Thomas will be accompanied by his wife, Lauren, of course. After all, she is the inspiration for the song.

Thomas tells us: “I almost went to the Grammys last year just to go. My dad ended up going and my manager went and I kind of had FOMO that I didn’t get to go last year. But this year it’s just nice, I guess, to have somewhat of a purpose at the Grammys. You know, to be nominated for Country Song along with some of my friends is a huge dream come true. I think as a kid the Grammys are definitely the pinnacle of the award that you want to win. And even if you don’t win you can always tell your grandkids that you were nominated for a Grammy one time. And so, just to be out there in that environment with so many different genres and so many different people that I look up to as role models and as idols, and getting to watch a lot of my favorite people perform, and just being surrounded by that many celebrities from all over the world is a pretty amazing experience to be in. So, my wife and I are so pumped to just to walk the red carpet with all those people, and when we get interviewed we have something to talk about which is nice. So, very, very honored and humbled to be nominated for my first ever Grammy and that’s a very tough category and so I’m just glad to be in it.”

The Grammy Awards will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.