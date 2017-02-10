Little Big Town Wax Poetic on ‘We Went to the Beach’

By Amanda Wicks

Little Big Town continue previewing tracks off their forthcoming album The Breaker with a new tune, “We Went to the Beach.”

Related: Little Big Town Share Wise New Track ‘Happy People’

It’s a quiet song reminiscent about summer vacations and all the highs and lows that come with them. Little Big Town waxes poetic about driving in the family van, using their fake IDs to get into beach bars and scoping out new “friends.”

“It was double beds with a kitchenette/ Bedspreads of sea foam green/ It was sunburns and taking turns/ On boogie boards we’d bring/ Even if we spent every single cent to stay across the street/ We went to the beach,” the group sings on the chorus. The song returns to the hook melodically, but with each version it changes lyrically as they dive deeper into what those vacations looked and felt like.

The Breaker arrives February 24th.