Little Big Town On Celebrating The Bee Gees

Little Big Town is among the artists set to pay tribute to the Bee Gees during a live concert, taking place Tuesday in Los Angeles. “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees” will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever,” and will air on CBS at a later date.

LBT, who’ll also take part in the GRAMMY Awards Bee Gees tribute on Sunday, is set to perform “How Deep Is Your Love,” which was actually their first choice. When they found out nobody else had laid claim to it they immediately snagged it and have been rehearsing it for a while.

Karen Fairchild shares, “it’s really, really going to be beautiful.”