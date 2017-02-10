Kelsea Ballerini’s Fiancé To Appear On Her Next Record

Kelsea Ballerini is mixing business with pleasure. In a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Kelsea reveals that her fiancé Morgan Evans will appear on her next record.

When the GRAMMY nominee was asked if she’d written any songs about her man she replied, “yes,” adding, “And he just sang on it. It’s gonna be on the record, and it’s cheesy and I like it.” Kelsea wouldn’t reveal the title of the record, sharing, “I think it’s gonna end up being the album title, so I’m holding all that. But, yeah, it’ll be there.”

Next up, Kelsea is headed to Los Angeles for Sunday’s GRAMMYs, where she’s nominated for Best New Artist, and is also set to perform.