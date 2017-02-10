Kelsea Ballerini’s Fiancé To Appear On Her Next Record

February 10, 2017 8:16 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Kelsea Ballerini is mixing business with pleasure. In a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Kelsea reveals that her fiancé Morgan Evans will appear on her next record.

When the GRAMMY nominee was asked if she’d written any songs about her man she replied, “yes,” adding, “And he just sang on it. It’s gonna be on the record, and it’s cheesy and I like it.” Kelsea wouldn’t reveal the title of the record, sharing, “I think it’s gonna end up being the album title, so I’m holding all that. But, yeah, it’ll be there.”

Next up, Kelsea is headed to Los Angeles for Sunday’s GRAMMYs, where she’s nominated for Best New Artist, and is also set to perform.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.
Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.

Listen Live