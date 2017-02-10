Instagram Predicts The GRAMMY Winners

We won’t know who wins the GRAMMYs until Sunday, but that isn’t stopping people from speculating who’ll walk away the winners. Well, Instagram is now offering up their predictions, basing their choices on total global number of Instagram mentions for each song, record, album or artist in captions or comments of posts on the social media site.

According to the site, Tim McGraw has the best chance of nabbing Best Country Song for “Humble and Kind,” with Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” the second-most likely winner, and Thomas Rhett’s “Die A Happy Man” in third.