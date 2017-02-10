Grammy Spolight: Few People had a Better 2016 Than Maren Morris

Country music has a new superstar and her name is Maren Morris. If you pay attention to anything I say over the radio, then you know I’m her biggest fan at WYCD! Her album Hero came out in June and it’s been on repeat ever since. I’m OBSESSED and you should be too! If you haven’t listened to her debut album yet…. wake up and do so before the Grammy Awards on Sunday. I’m predicting Morris is going to win BIG and if she doesn’t receiving 4 nominations is already a HUGE accomplishment for a new artist. The 26-year-old earned the most nods for a country act this year! You go girl! .

“I think getting nominated is the best part,” the “My Church” singer revealed. “At that point, you feel like you’ve won, because you’ve made it to that point.”

I first met Morris in January of 2016 right before her song My Church was heading to radio. WYCD was one of the first radio stations to play that record. We were early believers in this Texas girl! She blew our minds performing for a handful of us in our conference room. You meet a lot of new artist in radio, and when some of them walk through the door, you just know you’re witnessing something special. Maren Morris was that something special. She started out like so many as a songwriter. She moved to Nashville’s Music Row at age 20 and worked hard making her dreams as an artist come true. I can’t wait to see her again when she comes to Detroit with Sam Hunt this summer and tell her what a thrill it’s been watching her journey unfold. I’m not even sure she predicted this much success her first year as an artist.

On Sunday night Maren Morris will take the Grammy stage to perform with the amazing Alicia Keys. I personally wanted her to perform with Rihanna because she reminds me of Rihanna in a country bad ass kind of way. Maybe one day she will collab with RiRi! This is probably one of my favorite songs off her album Hero. Literally brings me to tears….. guess you can say I relate to it!

Kelsea Ballerini also has a Grammy nod for Best New Artist but there’s no competition between the two country singers. They have nothing but love for each other as Country Countdown USA found out.

“I woke up to my phone buzzing like crazy, and I thought, ‘That’s either good news or bad,’” recalls Morris. “When … I saw that Kelsea was also in the [Best] New Artist category, I thought, ‘I have to text her immediately,’ so I texted her, and said, ‘We’re goin’ to the Grammys!’

“I think I was the first to tell her the news,” Morris continues. “But it was so crazy.”

“The cool part of this genre is we all support each other. Even though we will be against each other for that award, no one is looking at it that way. At least not Kelsea or I.”

Good luck to ALL of our country stars at this years Grammy’s. Catch the show Sunday night on CBS. Let’s have a Maren Morris moment!

