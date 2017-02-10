Giant Piece Of Bran Cereal Can Be Yours For $1,250

A man may have lucked into $1,250 thanks to his cereal choice. Englishman Steven Marriott was pouring his son a bowl of Kellogg’s Bran Flakes when a massive 5.5-inch by 4-inch flake came out.

“It’s definitely bran flake material but I didn’t fancy eating it,” Marriott says. “It is being kept in the cupboard at the moment but I am not sure what we are going to do with it.”

It turns out another person sold a massive piece of cereal and made over $1-thousand, so he’s considering putting it on eBay. In the meantime, Marriott sent a photo to Kellogg’s and is waiting to see if they give him a free box of cereal. The company did release a statement congratulating Marriott on finding a “super Bran Flake” and asked to be kept in the loop if it ends up being a world record breaker.