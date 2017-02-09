Tom Hiddleston Opens Up About Taylor Swift

Tom Hiddleston is opening up about his failed romance with Taylor Swift, and he has only great things to say about his ex.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,” he tells GQ. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” As for rumors that the relationship was all for publicity, Tom flatly denies it. “Of course it was real,” he says. “You have to fight for love. You can’t live in fear of what people might say. You know, you have to be true to yourself.”

Although he wouldn’t go into what caused their split, he did say, “A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

Tom also explained the “I (heart) T.S.” tank he was seen wearing over July 4th weekend at Taylor’s home in Rhode Island, and apparently folks were taking the shirt way too seriously and it was simply “a joke among friends.” “I was just surprised that it got so much attention,” he explains. “The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”