Rory Feek’s Memoir Coming Next Week

Next month will mark one year since Joey Feek passed away, but that hasn’t stopped husband Rory from constantly thinking about her.

“It’s strange because she’s been gone a year, but I don’t feel like she’s very far away,” Rory says. “I didn’t know what I would feel, but I didn’t expect her to be so present — I mean present in my heart, my life and in our daily activities, in our conversations.”

Rory is set to release his new memoir “This Life I Live” on Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), which is also the anniversary of his first date with Joey.

“It’s me telling stories that I will have forgotten about, and I will be able to go back (to),” he says. “Not only will other people see something, hopefully, in those stories that will encourage them, but I will be encouraged again and again and again and again.”