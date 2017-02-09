Rory Feek’s Memoir Coming Next Week

February 9, 2017 4:50 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Joey & Rory

Next month will mark one year since Joey Feek passed away, but that hasn’t stopped husband Rory from constantly thinking about her.

“It’s strange because she’s been gone a year, but I don’t feel like she’s very far away,” Rory says. “I didn’t know what I would feel, but I didn’t expect her to be so present — I mean present in my heart, my life and in our daily activities, in our conversations.”

Rory is set to release his new memoir “This Life I Live” on Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), which is also the anniversary of his first date with Joey.

“It’s me telling stories that I will have forgotten about, and I will be able to go back (to),” he says. “Not only will other people see something, hopefully, in those stories that will encourage them, but I will be encouraged again and again and again and again.”

